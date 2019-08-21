Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mplx were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 40.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,909,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger purchased 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,564.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Mplx stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,911. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.59%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.