Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 243,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.