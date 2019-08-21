Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 61,744 Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $189,000.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE AUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.12. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.