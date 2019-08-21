Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after acquiring an additional 626,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $377,074,000 after acquiring an additional 393,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 6.4% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,973,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $454,243,000 after acquiring an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. 176,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,435,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

