Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 497,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 233,805 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 87,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

