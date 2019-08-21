HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.73 ($50.85).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €48.20 ($56.05) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €36.08 ($41.95). The stock had a trading volume of 152,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.03. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1 year high of €52.65 ($61.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

