Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

