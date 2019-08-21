Head-To-Head Contrast: Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) versus Gentherm (OTCMKTS:THRM)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and Gentherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 101.14 -$6.31 million N/A N/A Gentherm $1.04 billion 1.18 $41.90 million $2.12 17.57

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Curaegis Technologies and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentherm 1 6 1 0 2.00

Gentherm has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Curaegis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -24,933.33% N/A -2,342.07% Gentherm 2.31% 14.49% 9.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentherm beats Curaegis Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curaegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Industrial segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

