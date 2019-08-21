Head to Head Comparison: Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDS)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

This table compares Inventergy Global and Telephone & Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.29 -$7.73 million N/A N/A Telephone & Data Systems $5.11 billion 0.55 $135.00 million $1.17 21.02

Telephone & Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inventergy Global and Telephone & Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone & Data Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus target price of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 59.11%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Risk and Volatility

Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and Telephone & Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A Telephone & Data Systems 2.99% 2.89% 1.50%

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Inventergy Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

