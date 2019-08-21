H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stake Increased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,084 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services makes up 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,278,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,132,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,358,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 635,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,953 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

HEES traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 5,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.86.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

