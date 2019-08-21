HashBX Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 95% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, HashBX has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. HashBX has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $107.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.31 or 0.04875536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,070,545 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.