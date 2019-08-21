Harmony Trading Up 3.1% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $27.84 million and $8.56 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.44 or 0.04827011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001244 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,539,598,772 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.