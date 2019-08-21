Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Receives $26.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $80,028.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,008.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,290,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 230,063 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.