Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after buying an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,005,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $142.18. 50,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,621. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

