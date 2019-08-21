Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. 1,553,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie set a $115.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

