GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 243,488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. AI Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 758.9% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,765. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

