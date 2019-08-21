GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,084,000 after buying an additional 4,156,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after buying an additional 1,665,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,437,000 after buying an additional 1,341,023 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after buying an additional 884,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,661,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 696,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

