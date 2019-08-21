Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GYC. HSBC set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.07 ($27.98).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.23 ($22.36) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.37. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

