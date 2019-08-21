Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 84.6%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) were up 84.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 219,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 766% from the average daily volume of 25,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.