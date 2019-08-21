Golar LNG (GLNG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) recently:

8/21/2019 – Golar LNG had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/8/2019 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2019 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2019 – Golar LNG had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

GLNG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,922. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

