Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.27 Million

Brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report $111.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $408.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $485.15 million, with estimates ranging from $462.20 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $30,274.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $56,262,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,268,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,322,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,234. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.03 million, a PE ratio of -57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

