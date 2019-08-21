Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Ronald Steger Acquires 50,000 Shares

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald Steger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Ronald Steger purchased 200,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,088. The company has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.32. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

ENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.14.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

