Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Ronald Steger Acquires 50,000 Shares

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ronald Steger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Ronald Steger purchased 200,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,088. The company has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.32. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
ENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.14.
About Global Eagle Entertainment
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.