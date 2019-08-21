Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.50

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.01.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

