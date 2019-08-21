GINcoin (GIN) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. GINcoin has a total market cap of $113,965.00 and $23,952.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 61.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,123.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.01831822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.27 or 0.02968307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00718048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00799390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00486171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00127927 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,849,388 coins and its circulating supply is 6,849,378 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

