Gexan Market Cap Reaches $68,495.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $68,495.00 and $90,978.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00885898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00242509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003742 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,099,701 coins and its circulating supply is 881,190 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan's official website is gexan.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

