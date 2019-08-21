Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.07 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,307.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 536,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after purchasing an additional 531,373 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,419,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after purchasing an additional 382,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2,181.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 277,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.43. 18,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,933. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.