Gary Duncan Brown Sells 67,700 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total transaction of C$2,416,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,003,779.36.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.14. The company had a trading volume of 359,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,928. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion and a PE ratio of -602.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of C$19.87 and a one year high of C$37.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$253.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.25 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

