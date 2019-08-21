GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,106.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $15,106.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Cryptopia, YoBit and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00724300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Coinrail, BitBay, Crex24, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

