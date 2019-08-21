FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Anterix Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anterix in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATEX. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Anterix from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anterix in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 293.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 426.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Anterix by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 76,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $3,347,125.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 477,602 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $23,832,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,128,329 shares of company stock valued at $50,510,985 and have sold 1,008,027 shares valued at $50,093,669. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

