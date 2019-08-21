FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Lowered by Raymond James

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDT. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

TSE BDT opened at C$5.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 million and a P/E ratio of 42.26. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.52%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

