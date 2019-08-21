FY2019 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. Acushnet’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $27.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

