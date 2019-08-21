Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,699,611.61 in Stock

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 119,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,699,611.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Capital Partners, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 196,309 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $4,656,449.48.

On Friday, August 9th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 629,746 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $14,931,277.66.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 83,200 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 99,468 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $2,426,024.52.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 72,784 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,752,638.72.

On Friday, July 19th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 17,316 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $416,276.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 141,132 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,555,115.08.

On Monday, June 24th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 229,561 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $5,447,482.53.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 528,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. Funko Inc has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Funko by 7,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 58,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

