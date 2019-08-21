Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,699,611.61 in Stock

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 119,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,699,611.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fundamental Capital Partners, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 196,309 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $4,656,449.48.
- On Friday, August 9th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 629,746 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $14,931,277.66.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 83,200 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 99,468 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $2,426,024.52.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 72,784 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,752,638.72.
- On Friday, July 19th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 17,316 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $416,276.64.
- On Monday, July 1st, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 141,132 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,555,115.08.
- On Monday, June 24th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 229,561 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $5,447,482.53.
Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 528,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. Funko Inc has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $31.12.
Several research firms recently commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Funko by 7,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 58,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.