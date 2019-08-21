FunFair 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118,723.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $118,723.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, ABCC, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01313800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000429 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, ABCC, OKEx, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, C2CX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Livecoin, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.