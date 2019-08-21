Function X Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026582 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00147905 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,168.40 or 1.00022178 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00050551 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,595,831 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

