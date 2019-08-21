Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU):
- 8/2/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.65.
- 7/18/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00.
- 7/18/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50.
- 7/11/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.25 to C$9.00.
- 6/25/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.45. 321,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of $858.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,490.00. Freehold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$12.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 12,600.00%.
