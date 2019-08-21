Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU):

8/2/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.65.

7/18/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

7/18/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

7/11/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.25 to C$9.00.

6/25/2019 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.45. 321,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of $858.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,490.00. Freehold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$12.35.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 12,600.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.