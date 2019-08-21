FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 163,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. FormFactor has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $19.90.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,104.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $147,534 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in FormFactor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FormFactor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

