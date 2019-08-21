Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
FTDL remained flat at $$2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Firstime Design has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.
Firstime Design Company Profile
