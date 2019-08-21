Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FTDL remained flat at $$2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Firstime Design has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Get Firstime Design alerts:

Firstime Design Company Profile

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Firstime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.