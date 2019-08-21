First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 295.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,494. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.