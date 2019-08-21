First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares accounts for 0.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.