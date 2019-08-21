First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In other First Data news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDC remained flat at $$31.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

