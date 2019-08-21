Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ruggie Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1,184.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.92. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,363. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $243.01 and a 1 year high of $327.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.30 and a 200 day moving average of $307.47.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.