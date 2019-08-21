Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 3,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,029. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

