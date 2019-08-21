Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 2,134 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

LOW stock opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

