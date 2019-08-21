Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 1,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Shares of MRK opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

