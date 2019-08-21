Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

