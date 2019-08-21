Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 67 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 107.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 421,953 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 242.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 294,643 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 841.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 269,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $83,628,000 after acquiring an additional 240,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 8,816.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 214,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,978,000 after acquiring an additional 212,119 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total transaction of $377,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.69, for a total value of $929,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,458 shares of company stock worth $19,329,754. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $284.77 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.89 and its 200-day moving average is $315.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.