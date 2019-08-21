Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.0% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Argus upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

DHR stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,774,453.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,316 shares of company stock valued at $48,598,531. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.