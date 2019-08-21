Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $3,002,388.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,647,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,746,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $1,612,798.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,661,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,803,760.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,178 shares of company stock valued at $58,977,799. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

