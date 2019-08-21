Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Investment House LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 5.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,886 shares of company stock worth $202,031,242. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

