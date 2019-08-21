Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 705,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,380,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $288.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

